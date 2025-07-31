/'Must begin NOW': German foreign minister calls for Palestinian state recognition, says it's 'only path that...'

The German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday (July 31) that the Palestinian state recognition "must begin now" for his country. He said that it came at the end of the negotiations for a two-state solution, but the process should start now. He also warned that Germany would respond to "unilateral steps." The foreign minister stated flying to Israel and the Palestinian territories on a trip. Germany has termed the trip a fact-finding mission amid heightened alarm over starvation in Gaza.

His statement marked the strongest warning from Germany to Israel as Western nations intensify efforts to exert pressure. In recent weeks, Britain, Canada and France have all signalled their readiness to recognise a Palestinian state in Israeli-occupied territory at the United Nations General Assembly this September.



"In light of open annexation threats from parts of the Israeli government, a growing number of countries - including many in Europe - are now prepared to recognise a Palestinian state even without a prior negotiation process. The region and the Middle East peace process are therefore at a crossroads," the minister said.

"That process must begin now. Should unilateral steps be taken, Germany too will be compelled to respond," he added.

After France and the UK, Canada to recognise the Palestinian state

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday (July 30) said that Canada will formally recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September. Carney made the announcement following a Cabinet meeting focused on the crisis in Gaza. The decision came shortly after his discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who declared a similar move earlier this week.