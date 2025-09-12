/'There will be no Palestinian state': Israel PM Netanyahu's shocking threat ahead of Gaza takeover plan

Israeli PM Netanyahu vowed there would be no Palestinian state as he advanced the E1 settlement plan. This comes as France, Canada, and others prepare to recognise Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a controversial statement and said that there will be no Palestinian state. He said it as he signed an agreement to take forward his settlement plan in the West Bank. The controversial settlement plan known as the E1 project would add 3,412 housing units in a 12-square-kilometre zone between East Jerusalem and Maale Adumim. As per reports, it could provide homes for up to 15,000 new residents, adding to the settlement’s current population of about 38,000.
Speaking at the signing of the settlement project, Netanyahu promised to double the population of the city and safeguard what he called Israel’s “heritage, land, and security." "We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state; this place belongs to us," Netanyahu said at the event. Last month, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supported the construction of approximately 3,400 new homes in the area. This, despite the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' warning that building on E1 would split the West Bank in two. He also threatened the possibility of a connected Palestinian state.
Netanyahu's statement comes ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, where several countries, including France and Canada, will recognise the State of Palestine. French President Emmanuel Macron announced last month that France will recognise the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in September this year. In a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Macron expressed the urgency of ending the war in Gaza and protecting civilians. He also reaffirmed France’s support for an immediate ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and long-term development efforts for a future Palestinian state. Following the domino effect started by France, Australia, Canada, and Malta announced that they will recognise a Palestinian state. New Zealand also expressed its desire to recognise Palestine amid Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza plan.