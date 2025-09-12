/'There will be no Palestinian state': Israel PM Netanyahu's shocking threat ahead of Gaza takeover plan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a controversial statement and said that there will be no Palestinian state. He said it as he signed an agreement to take forward his settlement plan in the West Bank. The controversial settlement plan known as the E1 project would add 3,412 housing units in a 12-square-kilometre zone between East Jerusalem and Maale Adumim. As per reports, it could provide homes for up to 15,000 new residents, adding to the settlement’s current population of about 38,000.



Speaking at the signing of the settlement project, Netanyahu promised to double the population of the city and safeguard what he called Israel’s “heritage, land, and security." "We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state; this place belongs to us," Netanyahu said at the event. Last month, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supported the construction of approximately 3,400 new homes in the area. This, despite the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' warning that building on E1 would split the West Bank in two. He also threatened the possibility of a connected Palestinian state.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

France, Canada to recognise the State of Palestine