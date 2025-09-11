/‘Israel did what America did’: Netanyahu justifies Qatar strike, compares it to 9/11

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has defended his country’s airstrikes on Hamas leaders inside Qatar, likening Hamas’ October 7th assault on Israel to the September 11th terror attacks in the United States. The strike, carried out on 9 September, targeted Hamas figures based in Qatar, which has been hosting ceasefire negotiations. The move was condemned by Washington and criticised by governments worldwide.

Netanyahu invokes 9/11 anniversary

Speaking on 10 September, the eve of the 9/11 anniversary, Netanyahu said Hamas’ assault on Israel last year was his country’s “September 11th.” “Tomorrow is September 11th. We remember September 11th. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery on American soil since the founding of the United States,” he said. The Israeli leader added, “We also have a September 11th. We remember October 7th. On that day, Islamist terrorists committed the worst savagery against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

White House pushes back

The White House sharply criticised Israel’s decision to strike inside Qatar. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard in bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America’s goals. However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal.” President Donald Trump later reposted the statement on social media.

Netanyahu compares strike to US actions after 9/11

Netanyahu insisted the attack was justified, saying Israel was acting in the same way the US did after 9/11. “Well, yesterday, we acted along those lines. We went after the terrorist masterminds who committed the October 7th massacre. And we did so in Qatar which gives safe haven, it harbors terrorists, it finances Hamas, it gives its terrorist chieftains sumptuous villas, it gives them everything,” he said.

He continued, “Israel did exactly what America did when it went after Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and killed its leader, Osama bin Laden, in Pakistan.”

Qatar condemns strike

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry strongly denounced the attack, calling it a “criminal assault” and “a blatant violation of all international laws and norms.” It warned that the strike “poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar.”

Ongoing war with Hamas