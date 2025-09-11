Google Preferred
  'Not wise': Trump blasted Netanyahu in heated call over Qatar strike that blindsided US - Here's what the US president said

'Not wise': Trump blasted Netanyahu in heated call over Qatar strike that blindsided US - Here's what the US president said

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 10:34 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 10:34 IST
Trump blasted Netanyahu in heated call over Qatar strike Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Donald Trump clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu after learning mid-operation about Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar. Trump, angered at being blindsided, told Netanyahu the attack “wasn’t wise.”

President Donald Trump clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a tense phone call on Tuesday (September 9), after learning of Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to US officials, Trump was angered that he had been blindsided by the operation, discovering it from the US military only as it was unfolding. The strike hit Doha, the capital of Qatar, an American ally that has been mediating cease-fire talks in Gaza. Trump told Netanyahu the attack “wasn’t wise.” Netanyahu replied that he had only a short window to launch the strikes and chose to act.

A second call, but no clear answers

A follow-up call between the two leaders was more pleasant, officials said, with Trump asking Netanyahu if the attack had been successful. Netanyahu admitted he did not know. Hamas later claimed that its senior leaders survived, though six lower-ranking members were killed. The strike prompted Hamas to suspend cease-fire negotiations.

Qatar left furious

The attack has sparked anger in Qatar, where leaders have been central to US-backed efforts to end the war in Gaza. Trump has worked to strengthen ties with Gulf states, particularly Qatar, which recently gifted the US a $400 million luxury jet for use as Air Force One and announced plans for a Trump-branded golf resort.

Trump’s frustration with Netanyahu grows

Despite his strong support for Israel, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Netanyahu’s moves that often undercut U.S. policy. A senior administration official told The Journal that Netanyahu “continually boxes Trump in with aggressive moves” that clash with Trump’s push for a cease-fire and the release of hostages. Trump still supports Israel’s fight against Hamas but has warned Netanyahu to scale back the bombardment of Gaza, fearing that images of the destruction are hurting Israel’s global reputation.

Netanyahu signals more strikes ahead

In a video statement, Netanyahu defended the attack and warned of more to come. “I say to Qatar and all nations who harbor terrorists, you either expel them or you bring them to justice. Because if you don’t, we will,” he said. Trump, meanwhile, has linked Israel’s offensive to his own ambitions for peace, insisting the latest strike “could serve as an opportunity for Peace.”

