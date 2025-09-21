/‘No Palestinian state will be established’: Netanyahu vows to expand Jewish settlements in West Bank as Hamas hails ‘victory’

Netanyahu’s remarks come hours after the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia formally recognised the State of Palestine, citing long support for a two-state solution.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Sep 21) said that there would be no Palestinian state in a statement addressed to Western leaders, rejecting the “one-sided” recognition. He further vowed to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank. This comes hours after the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia formally recognised the State of Palestine, citing long support for a two-state solution.
“I have a clear message for those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre on October 7: you are granting a huge reward to terror,” he said. “And I have another message for you: it will not happen. No Palestinian state will be established west of the Jordan River.”
He further added, “For years, I have prevented the creation of this terror state despite enormous pressure both domestically and internationally.”
“We have done so with determination and political wisdom. Moreover, we have doubled Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria and we will continue on this path,” Netanyahu said, using the Biblical name for the West Bank.