‘If another missile enters our airspace...’: NATO nations in UN issue BIG warning to Russia, call it 'real threat to global peace'

Hours after Russia denied that its aircraft entered Estonia's airspace, the NATO nations slammed the country at the United Nations, calling it a ‘threat to world peace’. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the Russian incursion into Estonia was 'deliberate provocation' which ‘could have ended with devastating results.’ Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that it will shoot down any objects that violate Polish airspace. Estonia called Russia as 'real threat to global peace and security' at UN Security Council meeting. US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz also echoed the same sentiments and said America will defend every inch of NATO territory.

Indirectly targeting Moscow during the session, Kallas said that ‘there's a country in this room' that constantly violates the norms of the UN. She also mocked Russian claims that its repeated violations of Nato airspace were accidental. Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna showed closeup pictures of the Russian jets, stressing they all “carried missiles and were combat ready.” “We remember the occupation of Georgia in 2008, 2014 Crimea, 2022 aggression against Ukraine… So please don’t lie again. Hard evidence is here,” he added. “The United States and our allies will defend every inch of Nato territory. Russia must urgently stop such dangerous behaviour," Waltz said.

‘If another missile enters our airspace...’

European allies have vowed to shoot down any Russian aircraft if they are found violating their airspace. “If another missile or aircraft enters our space without permission, deliberately or by mistake, and gets shot down and the wreckage falls on Nato territory, please don’t come here to whine about it,” Poland’s foreign minister, Radosław Sikorski, told an emergency meeting of the UN security council in New York.

Russia's reaction

Russia on Monday (Sep 22) responded to the accusations made by NATO member state Estonia, claiming that they do not have any evidence to back their claims. Russia said that Estonia is falsely claiming that Russian military jets had violated its airspace last week. It also said that the accusations were made by the NATO member to ratchet up East-West tensions. Estonia had on Friday claimed that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets had entered Estonian airspace without permission and stayed for a total of 12 minutes before they were forced to withdraw. The said incursion by Russia came over a week after more than 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace, prompting NATO jets to shoot some of them down.



