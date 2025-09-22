Trump to slam ‘globalist institutions, decaying world order’ in UN speech: White House

US President Donald Trump will hit out at the “globalist institutions” in a speech on Tuesday to the UN General Assembly, the White House shared on Monday. At the media briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will “touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world.” Leavitt also shared details of the meetings Trump plans to hold on Tuesday as world leaders head to the US for the United Nations General Assembly.

Leavitt said the president would hold bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Argentinian President Javier Milei, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump to meet leaders of key Muslim nations

US President Donald Trump will meet leaders of key Muslim countries while attending the UN General Assembly, amid heavy focus at the forum on Israel’s war in Gaza, the White House said.

Trump will hold a "multilateral meeting" with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, Leavitt said.

Trump will also deliver a “major speech touting the renewal of American strength around the world” Tuesday morning and attend a reception with world leaders in the evening, she said.

The details of Trump’s expected meeting with Zelensky are still being worked out. Zelensky is urging Ukraine’s allies to take tough actions against Russia for its continued attacks on the country.

Trump’s meeting with Milei will take place in Manhattan, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a post on X.

“Argentina is a systemically important U.S. ally in Latin America, and the @USTreasury stands ready to do what is needed within its mandate to support Argentina,” Bessent said. “All options for stabilisation are on the table.”

White House rejects letter from Venezuela's Maduro



The White House has dismissed a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro seeking dialogue with President Donald Trump, saying that it was full of “lies”. “There were a lot of lies that were repeated by Maduro in that letter, and the administration’s position on Venezuela has not changed,” said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“We view the Maduro regime as illegitimate, and the president has clearly shown that he’s willing to use any and all means necessary to stop the illegal trafficking of deadly drugs from the Venezuelan regime into the United States of America,” Leavitt added.

Trump to sign TikTok deal later this week; Oracle to play key role



White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirms Oracle will receive a copy of TikTok's algorithm to operate for U.S. users. The decision addresses US national security concerns over the China-based social media platform. The deal will bring the popular Chinese short-form video app TikTok under US control.

Leavitt said that under the terms of the deal, “TikTok will be owned by a majority of American investors and controlled by a board of directors with extensive national security and cybersecurity credentials.”