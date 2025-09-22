/Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw switches to ‘Swadeshi’ digital tools, urges citizens to emulate

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday that he is switching to Zoho, India’s homegrown platform for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Vaishnaw announced his move in a post on X and urged fellow citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for promoting indigenous products and services. “I am moving to Zoho—our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” the minister said in his tweet.

Vaishnaw’s announcement comes at a time when India is encouraging self-reliance in technology and digital infrastructure.

Zoho, which offers a comprehensive suite of productivity tools, has emerged as a flagship example of Indian innovation in the software space. Vaishnaw’s appeal came hours after Prime Minister Modi penned an open letter to the citizens, urging them to support Made-in-India products during the festive season.

By highlighting its utility and security, the minister’s action sends a strong signal to both government offices and the private sector to consider “domestic alternatives” over “foreign platforms”.

Vaishnaw’s step aligns with PM Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, which seeks to strengthen India’s economic and technological independence. The adoption of homegrown software by policymakers and industry leaders can help boost local innovation, create employment, and reduce dependency on global tech giants, as per industry observers.

Founded in 1996 in Chennai, Zoho has grown into a global software player while retaining its roots in India. Its suite of applications offer document creation, spreadsheet management, and presentation tools tailored to the needs of businesses, educational institutions, and government departments alike.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently highlighted the importance of Swadeshi, especially during the festive season.

PM Modi linked the move to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and said buying swadeshi goods not only strengthens the economy but also helps local artisans, workers and industries.

Zoho founder advised Indian techies in US to come back to India

Dr. Sridhar Vembu, Founder and Chief Scientist of Zoho Corporation, on Sunday advised Indian techies to “come back to India to rebuild” while comparing the H-1B visa fee hike with the Partition. He shared stories of his Sindhi friends whose families had to leave behind everything, but they eventually thrived after starting over again. “I am sad to say this, but for Indians on an H1-B visa in America, this may be that time. Come back home. It may take 5 years to rebuild your lives but it will make you stronger. Do not live in fear. Make the bold move. You will do well,” wrote Vembu.

Vembu hinted that the present visa turmoil can be a turning point for Indian talent since India today offers multiple opportunities. He added that those willing to take this leap will ultimately benefit.