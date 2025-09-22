/Jaishankar meets Rubio at UNGA session amid India-US tariff tensions, H-1B visa fee hike

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on Monday (Sep 22). Their meeting comes at a key moment amid the trade tensions between the two countries and the US H-1B visa fee hike. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a significant increase of $100,000 in the annual fee for new visas, which is popular among Indian tech workers in the US.

The meeting between the leaders marked the first in-person interaction after Trump announced 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, citing the Russian oil purchases and unfair trade policies of New Delhi.

Last week on Tuesday (Sep 17), US and Indian officials held discussions to negotiate a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between the two countries in New Delhi. Following the meeting, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal hailed the bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, stressing that every situation will be dealt “satisfactorily” and talks were ongoing.

Days earlier, Trump announced an annual $100,000 fee for H-1B skilled worker visas, a move expected to result in major repercussions for the tech industry, where this permit is widespread. In a statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the US decision can have humanitarian consequences.

The H-1B visas allow companies to sponsor workers from abroad with specialised skills, including scientists, engineers, and computer programmers, to work in the United States. The visa permits workers to be in the US for three years initially, although it can be extended to six. About 85,000 individuals are awarded H-1B visas every year based on a lottery system, with Indians accounting for about three-quarters of the recipients.