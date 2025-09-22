/Hamas sends letter to Trump proposing 60-day ceasefire, releases video of hostage Alon Ohel

Hamas on Monday (Sep 22) released a new video showing hostage Alon Ohel, held in Gaza since the October 7 attack, hours after it sent a letter to US President Donald Trump demanding a 60-day truce. Hamas had earlier released a picture of Alon Ohel. The step by Hamas is seen as a tactic to build pressure on Israel as negotiations over a possible deal remain stalled. Hamas, in its letter, said that it would release half of the hostages if Trump allowed a 60-day truce. This also comes as Western nations, including the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, have formally recognised the State of Palestine, despite disagreements over the issue with the US and Israel. Meanwhile, it seems highly unlikely that Trump would grant a 60-day truce for the release of half of the hostages, as the US president has highlighted several times that he wants all the hostages to be released. He has also warned Hamas of severe consequences if they do not release the hostages.

Hamas sends a letter to Trump

According to a report by Fox News, Hamas has sent a letter to Trump asking him to personally guarantee a 60-day pause in Gaza in exchange for immediately releasing half of the hostages. The report also added that the letter is currently being held in Qatar and will be given to Trump later in the week. Qatar had said that it is putting mediation to free the remaining 48 hostages in Gaza on hold, after Israel attacked Doha to eliminate Hamas earlier this month. Meanwhile, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum requested that media outlets not publish the Hamas hostage video until the family approves.

Last week, taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before. Don’t let this happen or ALL “BETS” ARE OFF. RELEASE ALL HOSTAGES NOW!" While addressing a press conference along with UK PM Keir Starmer in London, Trump also warned that Hamas will be in "big trouble" if they use Gaza hostages as human shields.

Hamas welcomes recognition of the Palestinian State

On Sunday (Sep 21), Hamas released a statement welcoming the announcement by Canada, Australia and UK to recognise the State of Palestine. It urged the international community and the United Nations to isolate Israel and end all forms of cooperation with it. Hamas called the move a “deserved outcome” of the Palestinian people's enduring struggle, resilience, and sacrifices in pursuit of liberation and return. It stressed that symbolic recognition must be followed by concrete actions, including an immediate halt to what it termed the “brutal war of genocide” in Gaza. It condemned the Israeli regime’s continued violations of international law and humanitarian standards, citing “heinous abuses” against Palestinians.



