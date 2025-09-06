/Trump confused about Gaza hostage count? Gives conflicting numbers, says 'young, beautiful dead people…'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Sep 5) appeared to fumble while speaking about hostages held in Gaza, giving conflicting numbers and even suggesting the United States was in direct negotiations with Hamas. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump claimed that America was in "deep negotiation" with Hamas even as he warned that more Israeli hostages may have died in Gaza. The 79-year-old also presented a litany of conflicting numbers in one speech. He first said that "over 30 bodies" were part of the current talks before abruptly shifting to different figures.

38, 20, or 30?

Trump, who happens to be the oldest US president to be elected, first claimed that over 30 bodies were part of the hostage talks. "There could be some that have recently died, is what I'm hearing. I hope that's wrong, but you have over 30 bodies in this negotiation," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

However, at another point, he claimed there were "about 38 dead people — young, beautiful dead people," later lowering the number to 20, then raising it back to 30.

How many hostages are there actually?

According to AFP, the Israeli military maintains that of the 251 people taken hostage during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, 47 remain in Gaza. Officials say 25 of them are confirmed dead, and Israel is seeking the return of their remains.

Trump's shifting numbers stood in stark contrast to those official figures, leaving reporters puzzled about whether he was referring to new intelligence or simply misspeaking. This confusing statement comes amidst rumours about the aged Republican's health, which includes dementia worries.

The president added another eyebrow-raising claim when he said Washington was in "very deep negotiation with Hamas." The US government usually does not engage directly with the group, which it designates as a terrorist organisation. Talks over hostage releases have been mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and others.

"We're in very deep negotiation with Hamas," Trump said, adding that his administration has warned the militant group to "let them all out" or "it's going to be nasty".

"We said let them all out right now, let them all out, and much better things will happen for them," said Trump, adding, "But if you don't let them all out, it's going to be a tough situation, it's going to be nasty."