/Trump backtracks after claiming US 'lost India to China,' says ties with PM Modi 'very special'

US President Donald Trump has walked back from his claim that Washington had "lost India and Russia to China," a remark he made on Friday (Sep 5) on Truth Social. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted that relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained strong, even as he voiced frustration over India's oil imports from Russia. Trump said he has been very "disappointed" with India for buying "so much" oil from Russia, but insisted that he gets along "very well with Modi".
On Friday, Trump had posted a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China.” May they have a long and prosperous future together!"
However, hours later, when asked about his post and who he blames for losing India to China, Trump told reporters, "I don't think we have (lost India)." He added, "I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi, as you know. He was here a couple of months ago...".
When pressed on whether relations needed a reset, Trump struck a softer tone and said he would "always" be friends with Modi and that he just didn't "like what he is doing at this particular moment". He also said that the United States had a "special relationship" with India. "I always will, I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great Prime Minister, he is great... I just don't like what he is doing at this particular moment, but India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about".