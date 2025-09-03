Google Preferred
  Wion
  World
  'We're going to lose if...': Finland President Stubb issues dire warning to Trump over India standoff. Watch!

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 14:06 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 14:06 IST
This combination of file photos created in Berlin on August 29, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump (L) posing during a meeting with the Russian President at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025, and Finland's President Alexander Stubb (R) arriving for a summit for "coalition of the willing" at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on March 27, 2025.

Story highlights

Finland's President Alexander Stubb, a known golf partner of US President Donald Trump, has taken a dig at the US's recent policies toward India. He said that ‘we are going to lose this game’ if…

Finland President Alex Stubb, who happens to be Donald Trump's golf buddy, has taken an apparent dig at the US President for his recent aggressive actions against India. In a statement, he has called for "cooperative and dignified foreign policy" towards countries in the Global South, particularly India. He also sounded a warning that the failure to do so could result in significant losses for the West. Stubb's warning comes as India and the United States remain at odds after Trump imposed a sweeping tariff on Indian imports, allegedly over New Delhi's imports of discounted Russian oil. However, reports suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's snub of Trump, hinting at a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the India-Pakistan ceasefire in May—for which the POTUS has repeatedly claimed credit—could be behind the excessive tariffs.

Also read | Modi rejected Trump's Nobel prize fantasy during call, reveals shocking report — 50% tariff the price of POTUS' bruised ego?

What did the Finnish president say?

Stubb, while warning about how the lack of cooperation with India and the Global South could harm the West, said that the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin was a good reminder "to all of us in the global West of what is at stake. We're trying to preserve the remnants of the old order".

His message was directed at both Trump and the European Union (EU). "My message, not only to my European colleagues but especially to the United States, is that if we don't derive a more cooperative and dignified foreign policy towards the Global South, the likes of India, we are going to lose this game," he said.

Also read | Trump's latest wild plan: Reopen 'insane asylums' like Joker's Arkham amid his crime crackdown. Here's what he said

Watch what he said here:

The Stubb-Trump connection

Alex Stubb, as per reports, is no ordinary European leader when it comes to Trump. The two leaders boast a close rapport and earlier this year made headlines for a marathon seven-hour round of golf at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Trump has previously spoken highly of Stubb, describing him as a "young, powerful man" who has "done a great job" and stating, "We wanted to have you here because you are somebody that we all respect." So, the question is, would Stubb's remarks change Trump's mind about penalising India?

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

