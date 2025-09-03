/'We're going to lose if...': Finland President Stubb issues dire warning to Trump over India standoff. Watch!

Finland President Alex Stubb, who happens to be Donald Trump's golf buddy, has taken an apparent dig at the US President for his recent aggressive actions against India. In a statement, he has called for "cooperative and dignified foreign policy" towards countries in the Global South, particularly India. He also sounded a warning that the failure to do so could result in significant losses for the West. Stubb's warning comes as India and the United States remain at odds after Trump imposed a sweeping tariff on Indian imports, allegedly over New Delhi's imports of discounted Russian oil. However, reports suggest that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's snub of Trump, hinting at a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for the India-Pakistan ceasefire in May—for which the POTUS has repeatedly claimed credit—could be behind the excessive tariffs.

What did the Finnish president say?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Stubb, while warning about how the lack of cooperation with India and the Global South could harm the West, said that the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin was a good reminder "to all of us in the global West of what is at stake. We're trying to preserve the remnants of the old order".

His message was directed at both Trump and the European Union (EU). "My message, not only to my European colleagues but especially to the United States, is that if we don't derive a more cooperative and dignified foreign policy towards the Global South, the likes of India, we are going to lose this game," he said.

Watch what he said here:

The Stubb-Trump connection