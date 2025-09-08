/Hamas responds to Trump's 'last warning' over Gaza hostage deal, says...

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Sep 7) warned Hamas that it must accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza, calling it his "last warning" to the Palestinian militant group. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning." However, he did not elaborate on what consequences he had in mind. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum in Israel has meanwhile welcomed Trump's intervention as a "true breakthrough."

Hamas responds to Trump's 'last warning'

Hamas responded to Trump's 'last warning' hours later, saying it was ready to "immediately sit at the negotiating table" after receiving "some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement".

Axios reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff had sent Hamas a fresh proposal last week for a combined hostage release and ceasefire deal. The White House has not made details public.

This is not Trump's first ultimatum. In March, he threatened Hamas with consequences if it failed to release all remaining hostages and hand over the bodies of those killed, declaring: "it is OVER for you".

Hamas militants seized 251 hostages during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Israeli officials say 47 remain in Gaza, including 25 confirmed dead, whose bodies they want returned.

Escalation in Gaza City

The statements came as Israel's military intensified strikes on Gaza City, targeting a third residential tower in as many days. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign was "deepening" the assault on the city while accusing Hamas of using civilians as "human shields". According to Netanyahu, about 100,000 residents have already fled Gaza City; however, he accused Hamas of blocking evacuations.