/'Forgotten Oct 7...': UK Reform leader Nigel Farage slams PM Keir Starmer over recognition of Palestinian state

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage responded on UK PM Keir Starmer's decision to recognise Palestinian state. He said that he does not support the UK recognising a Palestinian state at present. He argued that as long as Hamas exists, such a move would be wrong and would amount to rewarding terrorism. Farage said people should not forget the events of October 7. While he acknowledged that in the long term a two-state solution with mutual recognition could be acceptable, he maintained that now is not the right time.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday (Sep 21) that United Kingdom has formally recognised the State of Palestine. Additionally, Canada became the first G7 nation to officially recognise the State of Palestine, citing decades of support for a two-state solution. Soon after, Australia also announced that it is recognising the State of Palestine.

UK is also reportedly planning to announce new sanctions on Hamas. In July, Starmer said that the UK would recognise Palestinian statehood if Israel failed to take "substantive steps" towards a ceasefire with Hamas before the UN General Assembly convened in September.

Israel's reaction

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on said that there would be no Palestinian state in a statement addressed to Western leaders, rejecting the “one-sided” recognition. He further vowed to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Netanyahu also said that leaders recognising a Palestinian state after the October 7 attacks were effectively granting a reward to terrorism. He insisted that no Palestinian state would be established west of the Jordan River. Netanyahu added that he had blocked the creation of such a state for years, despite facing heavy pressure both within Israel and from the international community.