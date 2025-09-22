/‘You won’t be able to keep her’: Supreme Court raps woman seeking Rs 5 crore alimony for a year of marriage

The Supreme Court has rapped a woman for seeking an alimony of Rs 5 crore for the dissolution of her marriage that lasted for one year and two months and termed the demand excessive. The bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwalla warned the woman of a “very harsh order” if she persisted with the Rs 5 crore alimony demand. The woman’s husband, who is an engineer with Amazon, had offered Rs 35 lakh for settlement, but his wife wanted Rs 5 crore. The woman’s counsel refuted the claims by the husband’s lawyer and said the alimony amount was reduced from Rs 5 crore in the mediation centre.

The bench observed that the marriage had lasted barely a year and advised the husband against reconciliation.

Justice Pardiwala told the husband’s counsel, “You will be making a blunder by calling her back. You won’t be able to keep her. Her dreams are very big.”

The court said the Rs 5 crore demand was unreasonable and could invite an adverse order. The remarks were made last Thursday during the hearing of a case of marriage dissolution.

The bench ultimately directed the estranged couple to return to the Supreme Court mediation centre for further discussions on settlement and cautioned the wife against continuing the Rs 5 crore alimony demand.

“We are informed that the wife demanded a sum of rupees 5 crore for the purpose of dissolution of the marriage. The marital life between the parties is just about one year,” Justice Pardiwala said.

“If such is going to be the stance of the wife, we may have to pass some orders which she may not like. Right? We expect the wife to put forward reasonable demands and put an end to this litigation,” Justice Pardiwala added.

The top court has asked both parties to appear before the Supreme Court mediation centre on October 5.