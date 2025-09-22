/Israel to strike Iran again? Netanyahu's 'destroy Iranian axis' declaration sparks speculations amid Gaza offensive

In a recent address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the country is engaged in a critical battle, adding that the goal is to dismantle the “Iranian axis." He said that it is “within Israel's capabilities” to destroy the axis for the peace of the region in future. He described the upcoming year as potentially “historic” for Israel’s national security. Netanyahu's remark amid his Gaza takeover offensive sparks speculation about Israel's Defence Forces' future attack on Iran. Notably, Netanyahu's remark comes months after Israel launched an attack inside Tehran in June, targeting military and nuclear facilities. Israel named the action Operation Rising Lion. The situation soon escalated into a war, which Trump later named the 'twelve-day war’, with Iran retaliating with full force. Later, the war stopped after the US got involved and struck Iran. Meanwhile, the Israeli envoy to the UN informed that it will skip an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza scheduled for Tuesday because of the Jewish New Year.

What Netanyahu said?

Netanyahu, in his address for Jewish New Year, commended the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) for their “significant achievements” and acts of “heroism,” noting that today’s soldiers are showing deep commitment and making “real sacrifices.” Highlighting Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza, the Prime Minister reiterated key objectives: the destruction of Hamas, securing the release of hostages, and neutralising any future threats from the Gaza Strip. However, he made it clear that “these are not the only goals.” He stressed the importance of national cohesion and perseverance, stating: “In my view, this demands two basic qualities: Unity in moments of crisis, and determination in every moment.” He ended his speech saying, “May we have a year of security, victory, and unity. Happy New Year.

Palestine recognition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday (Sep 21) that the United Kingdom has formally recognised the State of Palestine. Additionally, Canada became the first G7 nation to officially recognise the State of Palestine, citing decades of support for a two-state solution. Soon after, Australia and Portugal also announced that it is recognising the State of Palestine. In the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, several countries, including France and Malta, will also recognise the State of Palestine. New Zealand also expressed its desire to recognise Palestine amid Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza takeover plan. While the Palestinian Authority and Hamas have welcomed the decision, the United States called the recognition “performative” and Israel rejected the “one-sided” recognition.

