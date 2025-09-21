/Palestine welcomes ‘courageous decisions’ of UK, Canada, and Australia to recognise its statehood

Palestine on Sunday (Sep 21) welcomed the ‘courageous decisions’ of the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia to recognise its statehood. It also called on other countries and the United States, which have not yet recognised the State of Palestine, “to take the initiative to do so and to align with international law.” This comes after the UK, Canada and Australia announced that they formally recognise the State of Palestine.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said that Britain’s recognition of a Palestinian state was a necessary step toward lasting peace in the region.

“His excellency praised the United Kingdom's recognition of the independent State of Palestine, affirming that it constitutes an important and necessary step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in accordance with international legitimacy,” Abbas said in a statement.

“The Foreign Ministry welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by various countries and considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace,” the Palestinian ministry said in a statement shortly after the three nations announced its recognition.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomes and expresses gratitude to the countries that have recognized the State of Palestine, namely the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and considers these courageous decisions to be in line with international law and international legitimacy resolutions,” it said. “These decisions stem from the commitment of those countries to ending the occupation and achieving peace, ensuring security, stability, and prosperity for the region and the world.”

The ministry expressed the readiness and willingness of the State of Palestine and its government “to embark on building the strongest and most genuine relationships with these countries at all levels,” adding that it views the recent move by the UK, Canada, and Australia as an acknowledgement of the rights of the Palestinians.

It added that the recognition ensures “the protection of the two-state solution from the dangers threatening it due to the ongoing crimes of genocide, starvation, displacement, and annexation committed by the occupation authorities against our people.”

The ministry further said that the recent developments provide momentum to the efforts led by Saudi Arabia and France to implement the New York Declaration, which aims to achieve an “immediate cessation of the war and resolve the conflict through political and negotiated means, restoring respect for international law and international legitimacy in achieving peace instead of the arrogance of force.”

Palestine calls on US to align with international law

The statement also urged other countries, including the United States, which have not yet recognised the Palestinian State, to take the initiative to do so and “align with international law”.