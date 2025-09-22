The United States on Sunday (Sep 21) called the recognition of a Palestinian state by several of its key allies -- including Britain, Australia, and Canada -- "performative." Speaking to news agency AFP, a US State Department spokesperson, while addressing the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Australia, Canada, and Portugal, said that America's "focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures."

"Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas," said the State Department personnel while speaking on the condition of anonymity.