Published: Sep 22, 2025, 06:59 IST | Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 07:10 IST
A protester waves a Palestinian flag during a march asking for the "recognition of the State of Palestine and the end of the genocide", in Paris on September 21, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

The United States has dismissed the recognition of a Palestinian state by its allies, including Britain, Australia, and Canada, as "performative gestures."

The United States on Sunday (Sep 21) called the recognition of a Palestinian state by several of its key allies -- including Britain, Australia, and Canada -- "performative." Speaking to news agency AFP, a US State Department spokesperson, while addressing the recent recognition of a Palestinian state by Britain, Australia, Canada, and Portugal, said that America's "focus remains on serious diplomacy, not performative gestures."

"Our priorities are clear: the release of the hostages, the security of Israel, and peace and prosperity for the entire region that is only possible free from Hamas," said the State Department personnel while speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Also read | UK to recognise Palestine today despite Israel slamming move as 'rewarding terrorism'. Was it delayed by Trump's visit?

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...

