/‘Your countries are going to hell’: Trump lectures Europeans on migration at UN, praises his immigration crackdown

During his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday (Sep 23), US President Donald Trump bluntly said that European nations were “going to hell” because of immigration. While slamming his allies, Trump urged them to learn from his policies in the United States to deport and remove “illegal aliens” from his country.

“We’ve taken bold action to swiftly shut down uncontrolled migration. Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border and removing illegal aliens from the United States. They simply stopped coming,” Trump said.

Calling the rate of immigration across Europe a part of “globalist migration agenda,” Trump warned the countries of being overrun by immigrants.

“It’s time to end the failed experiment of open borders. You have to end it now,” he said. “Your countries are going to hell.”

In his lengthy speech, the US president also attacked London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital, accusing him of seeking to impose Sharia law in the city.

“I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it’s been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to Sharia law, but you’re in a different country,” he alleged.

He further stated, “Both their immigration and suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something is not done immediately. This cannot be sustained.”

Trump also touted his decision to federalise the DC police and deploy the National Guard in Washington, saying that the city is now “totally safe” again.

“My people have done a fantastic job,” he said. “Washington DC is now a totally safe city again, and I welcome you to come. In fact, we’ll have dinner together at a local restaurant, and we’ll be able to walk. We don’t have to go by an armor plated vehicle.”