/‘We will blow you out of existence’: Trump warns drug cartels in his UNGA address

US President Donald Trump used his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday to highlight his administration’s strong military actions against drug cartels in the waters around South America. He also vowed to obliterate drug smugglers after US forces destroyed at least three alleged Venezuelan smuggling boats, killing more than a dozen people. “We’ve recently begun using the supreme power of the United States military to destroy Venezuela terrorists and trafficking networks led by Nicholas Maduro,” Trump said, referring to the president of Venezuela.

Intensifying efforts to combat drug cartels, the US military has deployed more than 4,000 Marines and sailors to the waters around Latin America and the Caribbean.

Trump then issued a warning to what he described as “every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America.”

He flaunted his decision to carry out strikes on Venezuelan boats allegedly carrying drugs, and expressed his resolve and willingness to do it again.

“To every terrorist thug smuggling poisonous drugs into the United States of America: Please be warned that we will blow you out of existence,” Trump said. “That’s what we’re doing. We have no choice. Can’t let it happen.”

Trump said he has designated many drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations as part of his effort to stop the flow of illicit drugs into the US.

A US military strike earlier this month killed 11 people in the Caribbean allegedly tied to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. Last Friday, Trump announced another lethal military strike on an alleged drug-trafficking vessel in international waters he alleged was affiliated with a designated terrorist organisation.