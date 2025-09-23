/'Climate change is the GREATEST CON job', says Donald Trump at UNGA

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 23) addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In a speech that lasted for 55 minutes, the US president said, “Climate change — it's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion. The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they're heading down a path of total destruction.” “If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail," the US president further added.

Trump referred to immigration and climate change policies as a 'double-tailed monster' that he believes is damaging Europe. He particularly criticised what he described as the ‘unmitigated disaster’ of immigration. “If you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail. I’m the president of the United States, but I worry about Europe. I love Europe, I love the people of Europe. And I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration, that double-tailed monster that destroys everything in its wake," the president was quoted as saying.

Speaking directly to European leaders, Trump argued that their decisions were driven by a desire to appear compassionate and politically correct, but he claimed that these actions were undermining Europe’s cultural heritage.

Many of the US’s European allies are predominantly white, with a recent surge of immigrants coming from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.