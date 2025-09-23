Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /'Climate change is the GREATEST CON job', says Donald Trump at UNGA

'Climate change is the GREATEST CON job', says Donald Trump at UNGA

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 23, 2025, 21:34 IST | Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 21:34 IST
'Climate change is the GREATEST CON job', says Donald Trump at UNGA

US President Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US President Donald Trump was addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday (September 23). The president also discussed issues like Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Gaza war and climate change among other important issues

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 23) addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). In a speech that lasted for 55 minutes, the US president said, “Climate change — it's the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion. The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions, and they're heading down a path of total destruction.” “If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail," the US president further added.

Trump referred to immigration and climate change policies as a 'double-tailed monster' that he believes is damaging Europe. He particularly criticised what he described as the ‘unmitigated disaster’ of immigration. “If you don’t stop people that you’ve never seen before, that you have nothing in common with, your country is going to fail. I’m the president of the United States, but I worry about Europe. I love Europe, I love the people of Europe. And I hate to see it being devastated by energy and immigration, that double-tailed monster that destroys everything in its wake," the president was quoted as saying.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking directly to European leaders, Trump argued that their decisions were driven by a desire to appear compassionate and politically correct, but he claimed that these actions were undermining Europe’s cultural heritage.

Many of the US’s European allies are predominantly white, with a recent surge of immigrants coming from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Trump also took aim at Europe’s green energy initiatives, mocking past climate change predictions. He pointed out that experts had once warned of catastrophic global impacts by the year 2000, including the possibility of entire countries being wiped off the map. However, he argued that none of these dire forecasts had come true. In reality, climate change has led to rising sea levels and stronger storms, resulting in small island nations facing existential threats. These environmental changes have also led to significant costs for disaster response and recovery in both the US and globally.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics