/'I invite every one of you for dinner...': Trump at UN boasts deploying National Guards in Washington, says 'it is TOTALLY safe now'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 23) addressed the United Nations General Assembly. The US president said, “My people have done a fantastic job,” he said. “Washington DC is now a totally safe city again, and I welcome you to come. In fact, we’ll have dinner together at a local restaurant, and we’ll be able to walk. We don’t have to go by an armor plated vehicle."

Donald Trump on Saturday (September 20) said that crime in Washington, DC has significantly decreased, calling the city ‘completely transformed’ as compared to the previous year. He attributed this change to the crime reduction efforts initiated during his administration, particularly the federal policing measures. In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the city as ‘beautiful and safe’, emphasising the impact of ‘good governance’ in making these improvements. He noted the absence of tents, manicured parks, clean streets, and criminal activity, praising the visible changes in DC.

See the video clip here

These comments came just days after the national emergency Donald Trump declared in August, which had involved the deployment of National Guard troops and additional federal officers, expired. Despite this, Trump warned that he might declare another emergency if local authorities fail to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.