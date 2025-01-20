Donald Trump inauguration LIVE Updates: Donald Trump, leader of the Republican Party, will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States on 20 January. The inauguration ceremony is set to be held inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol building at 12:00 pm ET (5:00 pm GMT).

Just a few hours are left for the grand inauguration ceremony of United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 47th president on Monday (Jan 20).

In other news, outgoing United States President Joe Biden on Monday (Jan 20) issued pre-emptive pardons to former medical advisor Anthony Fauci, retired general Mark Milley, and members, staff, and witnesses of a House committee investigating the US Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.

Donald Trump inauguration LIVE Updates: Trump to order govt to recognise only two biological sexes

Donald Trump inauguration: Russia's Putin, UK's Starmer, others congratulate Republican leader on becoming US prez

Hours ahead of Trump's inauguration, outgoing US President Biden pre-emptively pardons Jan 6 committee members

'Not my nature': Harris vows not to back down after loss to Trump

Kamala Harris emphasised that she will not back down after losing the 2024 presidential election to Donald Trump.

Teen behind UK's Southport stabbing case pleads guilty

Axel Rudakubana, 18, on Monday (January 20) pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls and attempting to kill ten others during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last summer. The incident had sparked widespread riots across the United Kingdom.

Indian man from Hyderabad shot dead by unidentified assailants in US

An Indian man hailing from the city of Hyderabad, Telangana, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the United States (US). A report by the news agency PTI on Monday (Jan 20) said that the victim was identified as 26-year-old K Ravi Teja.

West Asia crisis: Houthis likely to limit attacks in Red Sea to Israel-affiliated ships

Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels indicated on Sunday (January 19) that they would limit their attacks in the Red Sea corridor to only Israel-affiliated ships.

French champagne makers say shipments hit by global gloom and changing habits

French champagne shipments were reduced by nearly 10 per cent last year due to changing habits and the gloomy state of the world, the producers’ association has said.

IPL 2025: New LSG captain Rishabh Pant says learned to 'care for a player' from Rohit Sharma

Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) new captain Rishabh Pant said that he has learned to care for players from skipper Rohit Sharma. The comments came during the announcement of Pant as the new LSG skipper in an event on Monday (Jan 20) in Kolkata. Pant was acquired by LSG for an exorbitant amount of INR 27 crore (US $3.21 million approx.) at the IPL 2025 mega auction in December 2024.

Donald Trump inauguration: Melania Trump looks suave in blue classic coat dress | See pics

Melania Trump returns to the White House in style. Donald Trump's wife and to-be First Lady, no stranger to turning heads with her sartorial choices, stepped out in Washington, DC, in an elegant look.