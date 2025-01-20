Axel Rudakubana, 18, on Monday (January 20) pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls and attempting to kill ten others during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last summer. The incident had sparked widespread riots across the United Kingdom.

Rudakubana, who was 17 at the time of the attack, also pleaded guilty to charges of possessing terrorist materials and producing the deadly toxin ricin. His appearance at Liverpool Crown Court coincided with the scheduled start of his trial.

Following a brief conversation with his barrister, Rudakubana was asked to respond to the charges once more. In a quiet voice, he admitted guilt on all counts.

Man behind Southport stabbing to receive life term

The presiding judge, Justice Goose, announced plans to sentence Rudakubana on Thursday, where he is expected to receive a life term.

The victims of the attack included Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven. Rudakubana also admitted to the attempted murder of eight other children and two adults.

On 29 July, the teenager travelled by taxi to the Hart Space, a community centre in Southport located roughly five miles from his home. During a dance class marking the beginning of the school holidays, Rudakubana launched a violent knife attack, leaving families and the local community devastated.

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the country, with riots erupting in its aftermath.

Addressing the court after Rudakubana entered his guilty pleas, Justice Goose stated, “I am conscious of the fact the families are not here today. You have now pleaded guilty to this indictment and to each of the charges upon it."

“You will understand it is inevitable the sentence to be imposed upon you will mean a life sentence equivalent will be imposed upon you. I will have to complete the sentencing process on that occasion.”

Initially protected by an anonymity order due to his age, Rudakubana was identified publicly shortly before his 18th birthday after a judge lifted the restriction.

Born in Cardiff to parents of Rwandan origin, Rudakubana was also discovered to have a document titled “Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual”. He was charged with possessing information that could assist in acts of terrorism.

