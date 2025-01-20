Three high-ranking officers of the Ukrainian Army were detained over alleged inaction to halt a Russian offensive as the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on.

In a statement, the office of the Ukrainian prosecutor said on Monday (Jan 20) that it detained two generals for inaction that led to the seizure of part of the Kharkiv region last year.

The generals were formally notified they were being investigated for "negligence." A third official with the rank of colonel was being probed on the same charges, as well as for "abandoning the battlefield" without permission, a statement read.

The consequences of the inaction

The general prosecutor's office said the three officials had been detained and posted images apparently showing officers arriving at the suspects' homes.

The office pointed out the men's negligence had resulted in the loss of Ukrainian weapons, territory, and military personnel.

The above developments came as Ukraine attacked a Russian-occupied town in the southern Kherson region on Monday, killing two people and wounding more than a dozen others.

According to Russian authorities, the Ukrainian military fired "cluster munitions" near a school in the town of Bekhtery when students and teachers were on their way to lessons.

At least 19 people, including two children, were wounded in the attack. Citing state media, a report by the news agency AFP said that the two children were in a serious condition.

Meanwhile, Russia said that its forces captured two more villages in east Ukraine, including one just a few kilometres from Pokrovsk, a key supply hub for Kyiv's forces.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)