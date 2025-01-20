Outgoing United States President Joe Biden on Monday (Jan 20) issued pre-emptive pardons to former medical advisor Anthony Fauci, retired general Mark Milley, and members, staff and witnesses of a House committee investigating the US Capitol attack of January 6, 2021.

"These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing," President Biden said in a statement.

"Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families," the statement added.

Biden's decision hours ahead of Trump's inauguration

Biden's pre-emptive pardons to members of the January 6 committee came hours before Donald Trump would be sworn in as the 47th president.

A report by CNN said that Biden had been weighing issuing the pardons in the waning days of his presidency, concerned Trump would enter office and immediately seek to prosecute his adversaries.

The recipients of Biden’s pardons have all faced intense criticism from Trump and his allies.

Biden pardons five more individuals

On Sunday, Biden pardoned five more individuals including late civil rights leader Marcus Garvey.

"Today, I am exercising my clemency power to pardon 5 individuals and commute the sentences of 2 individuals who have demonstrated remorse, rehabilitation, and redemption. These clemency recipients have each made significant contributions to improving their communities," the outgoing president said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)