Indian Premier League (IPL) side Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) new captain Rishabh Pant said that he has learned to care for players from skipper Rohit Sharma. He made the statement at an event in Kolkata where Pant was announced as the new LSG skipper. Pant was acquired by LSG for an exorbitant amount of INR 27 crore (US $3.21 million approx.) at the IPL 2025 mega auction in December 2024.

Advertisment

“I’ve learnt from a lot of captains and a lot of my seniors because I feel you don’t have to only learn from your captain. There are a lot of senior players who have experience of the game, the way the game is moving forward. There’s a lot you can learn from all the seniors, not just the captain,” said Pant during the event.

Also Read: 'I'm so sorry,' says Coldplay's Chris Martin for telling 'a lie' about Jasprit Bumrah during Mumbai concert

“It’s difficult to be very specific. With Rohit bhai, I have learnt how to care for a player. And I feel the same as a captain when I captain a side. I feel if you give confidence and trust to a player, he will do things you can’t even imagine for you and for the team. And that’s the kind of ideology we like to have,” added Pant.

Advertisment

LSG to have 'never-say-die attitude'

The new skipper also said that the team under him 'will have a clear communication and a never-say-die attitude.' Pant replaces KL Rahul as LSG skipper who had led the team in the first three seasons from 2022-2024. Rahul and Pant switched sides in the IPL mega auction when Delhi Capitals, Pant's former IPL team, picked Rahul and named him the skipper as well.

The wicketkeeper-batter also said that he was worried about being picked by Punjab Kings who had a huge purse in the IPL mega auction.

Advertisment

"I only had one tension, that was Punjab. They had the highest purse," Pant had said during the auction in an interview.

The new skipper of LSG has promised to give his "200%". "That's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith you have shown. Looking forward to have a new beginning with new energy and just have a blast out there, and have lots of fun."

Pant IPL stats

This will be the first time Pant will turn up for a different team other than Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter started his career with Delhi in 2016 and went on to play 111 matches for them.

In those matches, Pant scored 3,284 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 148.93. He also hit 18 fifties and a hundred in the IPL for DC with a high score of 128 not out. He was also named the skipper in 2021 before a car accident ruled him out of the 2023 season. He returned in 2024 to lead the side before moving out of the team.