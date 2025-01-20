Music band Coldplay singer Chris Martin apologised on Sunday for telling a 'lie' related to India pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the band's concert in Mumbai on January 18. Martin had also given a shoutout to the pacer during the show and showed a clip of the bowler as well.

“This is very serious. Yesterday, during our show, we said that Jasprit Burmah had asked us to stop the show because he was backstage and wanted to bowl at me. This was not true. It was a lie. I'm so sorry," Martin said on Sunday (Jan 19), as reported by news outlet Hindustan Times.

Bumrah reacts to Coldplay's tribute

India pacer Bumrah, on Monday (Jan 20), reacted to the shoutout to him by Coldplay during their Mumbai concert. The pacer shared Martin's clip on his official X account and acknowledged that 'it made him smile.'

"This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned," Bumrah wrote on X along side a clip. Have a look at the post below:

This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned ✨ pic.twitter.com/SQuTVbwhWs — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 20, 2025

Bumrah will next be seen in action during the India vs England third ODI on February 12. The pacer has been selected in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad but will test his fitness in the third England ODI prior to that.

Along with Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have been selected as two other pacers, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya is expected to play a role with the ball as well.

The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 in Pakistan, but India will play all matches in Dubai, UAE, as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal