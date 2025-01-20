An Indian man hailing from the city of Hyderabad, Telangana, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the United States (US). A report by the news agency PTI on Monday (Jan 20) said that the victim was identified as 26-year-old K Ravi Teja.

Tejad had gone to the US in 2022 for his master's degree and was looking for a job. Teja suffered grievous bullet injuries and died on the spot in Washington.

Kin urges victim's mortal remains to be brought back

Addressing a press conference, Teja's father said, "I have come to know that my son was shot dead. My appeal to the government is to send back the mortal remains as early as possible. I am not able to speak anything else."

"Whether I will be alive or not till that time (the body arrives)," his father added.

New Delhi takes note of crime

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India, New York took note of the crime.

"Deeply saddened to learn about tragic demise of Mr Ravi Teja in shooting incident in New Haven, Connecticut" the consulate said, adding, that it was in touch with his family and is extending all possible assistance, including repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

Another Telangana student shot dead earlier

There have been several incidents of Indian-origin students being killed in the US in the past few months.

This tragedy comes months after a 22-year-old youth from Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station in Chicago where he was working.

The victim was identified as Sai Teja Nukarapu.

Nukarapu completed his BBA in India and was pursuing an MBA in the US. One of the relatives of the victim told media persons that the deceased was doing a part-time job.

"It is sad to know that Nukarapu was shot dead when he stayed on at the place of work to help a friend,” a relative of the victim told the news agency PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)