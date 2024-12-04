Ontario, Canada

An Indian student lost his life in Canada in a stabbing that took place in the early hours of Sunday (Dec. 1).

Police received a call regarding a stabbing incident, after which they reached a residence located in Ontario province and found “a deceased adult male and took a second individual into custody”, said local law enforcement.

After the post-mortem and police investigation, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Gurasis Singh, who was studying business at Lambton College.

“Students are at the heart of Lambton College, and the loss of a student is a tragedy of the highest magnitude. We extend our deepest condolences to Gurasis’s family, loved ones, and friends,” the Sarnia-based college said in a statement released on Tuesday confirming the death of Singh.

The college said that the authorities were providing all the help and assistance to the students and staff.

“We thank our Sarnia-Lambton community for its support at this difficult time, and we ask for the privacy of the student’s family, loved ones, and friends to be respected,” they said.

Sarnia-based man, 36-year-old Crossley Hunter, is charged with second-degree murder, said the police.

According to a press release from Sarnia Police, the victim stayed with the alleged assailant in the same room, and the two “were involved in a physical altercation while in the kitchen”.

Sarnia Police Chief Derek Davis released a statement saying, “Despite an arrest having been made, this complex investigation is ongoing. The Sarnia Police Criminal Investigations Division continues to gather all available evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding this criminal act and what, if any, motive may have existed that led to the murder of this young man. At this time, we do not believe this crime to be racially motivated. The SPS, in partnership and coordination with Lambton College, will continue our efforts to support Gurasis’ family and friends as they seek to navigate these tragic circumstances.”

