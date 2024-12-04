Amritsar, Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is doing penance outside the Golden Temple as decreed by the top religious body of Indian Sikhs, was on Wednesday (Dec. 4) shot at in an assassination attempt in the north Indian state of Punjab.

Advertisment

The assailant was identified by the police as Narain Singh Chaura.

Badal escaped unhurt, while Chaura was immediately overpowered by people near him at the entrance of the Sikh holy shrine in Amritsar.

Local police official Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here... Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)... Narain Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well... Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru..."

Advertisment

#WATCH | Punjab: Bullets fired at Golden Temple premises in Amritsar where SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib, on 2nd December. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CFQaoiqLkx — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024 ×

Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief, but he could not succeed."

Badal, the former Akali Dal president and ex-deputy chief minister of Punjab, is doing penance after being declared as ‘tankhahiya’ or guilty of religious misconduct in August.

Advertisment

The Akal Takht, the Supreme Court of Sikhs, announced its verdict against him over religious misconduct. As per the verdict, Badal will have to sit wearing sevadar’s robes in front of various gurudwaras across India's northern state of Punjab wearing a plaque around his neck for two days each.

The incident took place as Badal was sitting in his wheelchair outside Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) on the second day of his penance.

In videos, he can be seen wearing blue 'sewadar' robes with a plaque hung around his neck acknowledging his "misdeeds" when the attacker took a shot at him but missed due to the timely intervention of a man present at the site.

Also read: Sukhbir Badal wears plaque around neck, sits at entrance of Golden Temple on first day of penance

Reacting to the incident, SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, "...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak... SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. A bullet was fired in his direction... I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...

"This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?... I would like to ask the CM of Punjab, where do you want to take Punjab?... The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly... There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident... We will continue with our 'seva'..."

#WATCH | Shots fired at Golden Temple | SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema says, "...First of all, I would like to thank Guru Nanak. Jako Rakhe Saaiyan, Maar Sake Na Koy. 'Sevaks' were offering 'seva' here. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as… pic.twitter.com/r7ntTcCA01 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2024 ×

Who is Narain Singh Chaura?

Chaura reportedly has connections with radical and terrorist organisations and has been on the radar of India's intelligence agencies ever since he entered India from Pakistan.

"He was involved in smuggling of weapons and explosives into Punjab during the early years of militancy. He reportedly crossed into Pakistan in 1984 and remained there for several years before he returned to Punjab. During his stay in Pakistan, he was remotely in touch with radical organisations in Punjab and helping them," said a senior official.

The assailant has authored several books on guerilla warfare and other seditious materials, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

He played a key role in the escape of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Jagtar Hawara and his associates from Burail Jail in the year 2004. To facilitate the escape, he threw a large iron chain over the main electricity wires outside the jail, causing a power outage inside the facility.

"Chaura was on the radar of central intelligence agencies since he came out on bail in the year 2018. The agencies kept Punjab Police updated about his movement and the activities he was involved in," said the official.

The Amritsar police said that Chaura has a criminal record and arms have been recovered from him in the past.

"There are several cases registered against him (Chaura), arms were recovered from him in the past, we will have to check records," Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

"We will investigate this through our sources well. I think he (the attacker) has been nabbed and taken away by the police. Guru Ram Das saved Sukhbir Singh Badal... We are looking into the security arrangements," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)