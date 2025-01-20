Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels indicated on Sunday (January 19) that they would limit their attacks in the Red Sea corridor to only Israel-affiliated ships.

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have waded into the conflict with attacks on shipping routes in the Red Sea as a show of support for the Palestinians and Hamas.

The rebel group's attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing companies to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

Houthis' decision came as the second ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on Sunday.

'S topping sanctions on vessels.. .'

The Houthis said that their Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) was stopping sanctions on other vessels which had previously been targeted since November 2023.

For Israeli ships, those “sanctions ... will be stopped upon the full implementation of all phases” of the ceasefire, it added.

However, the HOCC left open resuming attacks against both the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK), which have launched airstrikes targeting the rebels over their seaborne assaults.

“In the event of any aggression ... the sanctions will be reinstated against the aggressor state,” the centre said. “You will be promptly informed of such measures should they be implemented,” it added.

'E ven minor deviations from truce could.. .'

A report by the news agency Associated Press on Monday said that the Houthis' announcement might not be enough for global firms to re-enter the route (the Red Sea Corridor) that has been crucial for cargo and energy shipments moving between Asia and Europe.

Jakob P Larsen, the head of maritime security for BIMCO, the largest international association representing shipowners, told the Associated Press that the Gaza ceasefire was being considered fragile.

“It is assessed that even minor deviations from the ceasefire agreements could lead to hostilities, which would subsequently prompt the Houthis to again direct threats against a broader range of international shipping,” Larsen said.

(With inputs from agencies)