/Israel & US Push Iran to Curb Missile Capabilities in Nuclear Talks

Published: Feb 09, 2026, 08:51 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 08:51 IST
Israel and the United States are pushing Tehran to go beyond nuclear discussions by pressing Iran to limit the range of its ballistic missiles and curb support for regional proxies as part of revived talks aimed at avoiding further conflict. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet US President Donald Trump to align on strategy, with Israel demanding broader security measures and stricter limits on Iran’s missile program. The diplomatic push highlights deep disagreements over how to handle Iran’s strategic arsenal while keeping negotiations alive.