/Israel Moves to Tighten West Bank Control | Abbas Calls Decision ‘Dangerous’

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 08:51 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 08:51 IST
Israel has announced measures to tighten its control over the West Bank, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who called the decision “dangerous” and warned it could escalate tensions in the region. The development comes amid ongoing disputes over settlements, security, and territorial governance. International observers are closely monitoring the situation, highlighting concerns about potential unrest and the impact on Israeli-Palestinian relations.

