Former Japanese PM Shinzo Dies after being shot in Nara during election campaign event

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 05:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Japan's former Prime Minister and also its longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe has been assassinated early this morning. He was 67-years-old and was someone who has been credited for the transformation of the Japanese economy.
Read in App