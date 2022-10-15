Cambodia Boat Mishap: At least 11 children dead after boat sinks in Kandal province

Published: Oct 15, 2022, 03:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
An overloaded ferry carrying school children reportedly sank in a river resulting in the deaths of 10-11 children in Cambodia. The incident took place in the Campbell Province about 53 kilometers southeast of the capital of Nam Fen.
