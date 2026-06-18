/Why healthy gut is foundation of long-term health? Experts explain

A healthy gut houses trillions of microbes that dictate essential functions of our body, acting as the central hub to digesting food, regulating our immune system, producing mood-altering neurotransmitters, and controlling metabolism. One of the major roles played by the gut is to keep a balanced microbiome, which helps prevent harmful pathogens from entering the bloodstream and regulates inflammatory responses, as nearly 70 per cent of our immune system resides in it.

The other roles include breaking down food and absorbing vital vitamins, minerals, and amino acids required for cellular repair and energy. It also produces about 90 per cent of serotonin in the body, which acts to communicate directly with the brain, influencing mood, anxiety levels, and cognitive function. In addition, it also influences how our body stores fat, controls blood sugar, and regulates hunger hormones.



Health experts also highlight the growing importance of gut health, noting that maintaining a healthy gut microbiome is essential not only for digestion but also for immunity, mental wellbeing, metabolism and healthy ageing. Reacting to the healthy gut, Dr Saroj Dubey, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Kailash Hospital, Noida, said the gut houses trillions of microorganisms that collectively form the microbiome.

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"The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that collectively form the gut microbiome. These microbes do much more than help digest food. They support immune function, help produce essential nutrients, regulate metabolism, and play an important role in maintaining the body's overall balance. In fact, a significant portion of the immune system resides in the gut, making it a critical line of defence for long-term wellbeing. What makes the gut particularly important is its influence beyond digestion. Through the gut-brain axis, the gut and brain are in constant communication, affecting everything from mood and energy levels to overall health. When the balance of beneficial and harmful bacteria is disrupted, a condition known as dysbiosis can contribute to chronic inflammation, which has been associated with a range of long-term health concerns, including metabolic and lifestyle-related disorders," Dr Saroj Dubey said.



However, Dr Dubey said maintaining gut health does not necessarily need drastic lifestyle changes. He added that a diet rich in fibre, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fermented foods, jointly with frequent physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management, can help to provide a healthy gut microbiome. "Over time, these habits not only support digestive health but also lay a stronger foundation for overall health, resilience, and healthy ageing," he added.

Modern lifestyle & normalised unhealthy eating habits

Echoing a similar opinion on gut health, Pranshul Aggarwal, Executive Director of Medicef Pharma and Purobien Lifesciences, noted that modern lifestyle often comes at the cost of personal health. He stated that the modern lifestyle has normalised unhealthy eating habits, leading to imbalances in our diet, which impact our health gradually.



"In today's fast-paced world, being in good health is perhaps the greatest blessing. Ironically, many of us spend our healthiest years chasing financial success, often compromising our well-being in the process. We work harder, sleep less, eat on the go, and neglect self-care—only to spend our hard-earned money later trying to restore the health we once took for granted. At the heart of a healthy body and mind lies an often-overlooked organ system: the GUT. Modern lifestyles have normalised unhealthy eating habits, with refined foods, excess sugar, processed meals, and nutritional imbalances becoming a daily routine. Amidst the rush of achieving our goals, we frequently ignore the subtle signals our gut sends through digestive discomfort, fatigue, improper sleep and other health disturbances," Aggarwal said.



"For decades, researchers have sought to understand why so many acute and chronic health conditions appear to be linked to GUT health. Traditional wisdom, particularly systems such as Ayurveda, has long emphasised the central role of digestive health in overall well-being. Today, modern science is increasingly validating this perspective through research on the GUT microbiome, the trillions of beneficial microorganisms that reside within our digestive tract," he added.



Aggarwal added that modern scientific research is increasingly validating these traditional beliefs through studies of the gut microbiome, which consists of trillions of beneficial microorganisms living within the digestive tract. He concluded by emphasising that gut health should be viewed as a cornerstone of overall wellness.



"These microscopic allies influence immunity, metabolism, energy production, brain function, even growth and development. A balanced gut microbiome supports physical vitality and mental wellness, while its disruption can contribute to a range of acute and chronic health concerns," Aggarwal also said.