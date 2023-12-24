Where is Santa? US-Canada military 'track' his gift-giving journey across the world on Christmas

For nearly seven decades, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a joint organisation between the United States and Canada which is responsible for tracking everything flying in and around the two countries, has also been fulfilling its mission to track when you will receive your present from Santa Claus on Christmas.

In continuation of its decades-long tradition of tracking Santa's whereabouts and helping children around the world find out when his reindeer-powered, present-filled sleigh is coming to their town, NORAD's Santa tracker is now live.

The 3-D, interactive website at www.noradsanta.org shows Santa and his reindeer on their imagined worldwide delivery route. The interactive website also allows users to learn about different cities across the world, along the way.

The tracker dates to 1955 when a Colorado newspaper advertisement printed a phone number to connect children with Santa but accidentally directed them to the hotline for the military centre.