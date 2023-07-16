Watch | Spectacular video of Chandrayaan-3 lift-off recorded from plane goes viral

A spectacular video of the Chandrayaan-3 lift-off, which was recorded by a passenger onboard a flight, has gone viral. The lift-off was captured on the mobile camera by a person travelling on a flight from Chennai to Dhaka through a plane window.



The viral video was posted on Twitter by ISRO Materials and Rocket Manufacturing Expert Director (retired) Dr P V Venkitakrishnan.



The video was captioned, "Launch of Chandrayan 3 from Flight. Sometime after takeoff from the Chennai to Dhaka flight, the pilot announced, Watch this historical event."

Launch of Chandrayan 3 from flight. Sometime after takeoff from Chennai to Dhaka flight, pilot announced to watch this historical event pic.twitter.com/Kpf39iciRD — Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) July 15, 2023 ×

Since the time the video was posted, it has garnered lakhs of views and countless likes, with many users astonished by the photographic prowess of the passenger.