Watch | Spectacular video of Chandrayaan-3 lift-off recorded from plane goes viral
A passenger, who was onboard a flight from Chennai to Dhaka, recorded the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 from his window seat
A spectacular video of the Chandrayaan-3 lift-off, which was recorded by a passenger onboard a flight, has gone viral. The lift-off was captured on the mobile camera by a person travelling on a flight from Chennai to Dhaka through a plane window.
The viral video was posted on Twitter by ISRO Materials and Rocket Manufacturing Expert Director (retired) Dr P V Venkitakrishnan.
The video was captioned, "Launch of Chandrayan 3 from Flight. Sometime after takeoff from the Chennai to Dhaka flight, the pilot announced, Watch this historical event."
Launch of Chandrayan 3 from flight. Sometime after takeoff from Chennai to Dhaka flight, pilot announced to watch this historical event pic.twitter.com/Kpf39iciRD— Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan (@DrPVVenkitakri1) July 15, 2023
Since the time the video was posted, it has garnered lakhs of views and countless likes, with many users astonished by the photographic prowess of the passenger.
Chandrayaan-3's 'health normal'
The Indian Space Research Organisation's scientists performed the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft's first orbit-raising manoeuvre on Saturday, said the space agency. In a social media post, ISRO informed that the spacecraft's health was "normal".
Chandrayaan-3 has now entered an orbit, which is at 173 km when closest to Earth and at 41,762 km when farthest from our planet, stated the space agency.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission update:— ISRO (@isro) July 15, 2023
The spacecraft's health is normal.
The first orbit-raising maneuver (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.
Spacecraft is now in 41762 km x 173 km orbit. pic.twitter.com/4gCcRfmYb4
"Chandrayaan-3 Mission update: The spacecraft's health is normal. The first orbit raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) was successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru. Spacecraft is now in 41762kms x 173kms orbit," ISRO said.
WATCH | India's Chandrayaan-3 takes off
On July 14, ISRO successfully launched the Moon exploration programme's third edition from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, which is aimed at making a soft landing on the Moon's unexplored south pole that would make India achieve a rare feat. So far, only three countries Russia, China and the United States, have managed to make successful landings on the lunar surface.
