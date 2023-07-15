Watch | How India's Chandrayaan-3 will leave imprints of ISRO, national emblem on moon

India's tryst with space shot up for the third time on Friday after Chandrayaan-3, the third lunar exploration mission of the world's most populous nation, took off from Sriharikota.

Only three nations have achieved the feat of landing on the Moon's surface so far.

The mission is a follow-up of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, which failed a desired soft landing on the lunar surface nearly four years ago in 2019.

The primary objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are to demonstrate the complete capability of safe landing and exploration on the lunar surface.

Scheduled to reach the Moon's south pole region on August 23, the spacecraft consists of a six-wheeled lander and rover module equipped with payloads to gather valuable data about the Moon's surface. How Pragyan rover will leave Indian imprint on moon? Beyond its scientific endeavours, the lunar rover, Pragyan, has a symbolic role too.

As it traverses the lunar terrain, the rear wheels of the rover will leave distinct imprints representing the Indian Space Research Organisation and India's national emblem: the Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath.

The ISRO shared a captivating curtain-raiser video on its website, providing a glimpse into the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The video showcases the embossed imprints on the rover.

During the Chandrayaan-2 mission, the ISRO also presented a visual representation of the mission on its YouTube channel. The animated video depicted the lander's arrival on the Moon's surface, followed by the rover commencing its mission after assessing the environment. × If the module achieves a successful soft landing, India will join the ranks of the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union, and China as the fourth nation to accomplish this remarkable feat.

