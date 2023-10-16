Watch | IDF posts video of Hamas militant storming homes of Israelis

Trigger warning: Some readers may find details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Video footage was released by Israel Defence Forces which showed how a Hamas militant crossed the border into Israel and shot at the houses of innocent civilians before he was caught by the Israeli security forces.

A three-minute clip was posted by IDF, which looked like was captured by the body-worn camera of the militant, on X on Sunday along with a trigger warning.

"RAW FOOTAGE: Hamas jihadists squad invasion and killing spree of an innocent Israeli community,” captioned the Israeli military in the video. “The filmed terrorist was neutralized by Israeli security forces," it added.

The militants fired guns as they crossed a security booth, which had a gunshot hole in one of its windows, and then rode into the neighbourhood where they fired into the homes of the civilians, as per the clip.

Video likely taken during attack on Israeli kibbutz

The gunman, who was filming the attack, shot at the shadowy figure which was seen moving inside a home through the screen door of the building and then shot a bullet in the tire of a parked ambulance.

The terrorists crossed a children’s playground as they reloaded and shot into the homes of the families. They broke into the home of the people where music was still playing and a tablet, phone and drinks were seen kept haphazardly on a dining table as they searched for the people.

The shared video appeared heavily edited and ended with the Hamas fighters outside as the air was filled by the sound of the gunfire. As a gunshot was fired, the terrorist filming the video yelled out in pain and fell to the ground.

WATCH | Israel-Palestine war: Hamas commanders are training teenagers for battle Many more gunshots can be heard in the video as the gunman cries and reportedly says, “I bear witness that there is no God but Allah” in Arabic.

The IDF did not clarify when was the video filmed although it was taken presumably during the attack by Hamas on an Israeli kibbutz where the terrorists killed complete families on October 7.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

