USA: Woman goes skydiving to celebrate her 91st birthday in Minnesota

Most 90-year-old individuals will like to ring in their birthday by sitting in a cosy home, surrounded by their loved ones, enjoying food and drinks and later getting to their beds early in the night. However, for a Minnesota nonagenarian, celebrating her 91st birthday in such a manner was a strict no-no.

Ida Shannon, who turns 91 years old later this month, ditched the ordinary and went skydiving last Sunday to celebrate her life milestone.

"Life would be pretty dull if you didn't embrace adventures. I like taking risks. I think I was born that way." said Ida.

Ida, who had celebrated her 80th birthday by going zip-lining had always dreamt of going skydiving as her next adventure.

"Someone asked me what I was going to do next, and without even thinking about it, I said, 'Oh, I'll just go skydiving,'" said Ida in an interview to CBS.

To make Shannon's dream come true, the members of her church stepped up and started to make the arrangement.

The church members collected money amongst themselves and managed to send Shannon aboard a plane so that she could jump thousands of feet down and make her dream a reality.

Ahead of the jump, Ida noted that it was going to be scary initially but she wanted to enjoy the experience.

"The first minute or two is going to be kind of scary because you have to wait for the parachute to open. But after that, I exepcte to be able to leap down on god's earth and enjoy what god has created." added Ida.

Daisy May, one of Ida's friends and a member of the church referred to her as real-life wonder woman, "She's like the real Wonder Woman. She's strong and loves the people. We are family. She is like the grandmother I wish I had."

Ida not only went aboard the plane but she also managed to complete the dive and make it back safe. Later, she clicked pictures with her friends and family.

(With inputs from agencies)



