Cafe charges money to customers for using toilet, gets trolled online

A coffee shop in Guatemala has become somewhat of a laughing stock amond netizens.

Why?

Because it charged money to a customer for using the toilet facilities. The La Esquina Coffee Shop has gone viral for this wrong reason.

Nelsy Cordova, a customer, got surprised when she received the bill. The bill contained charge for visit to the loo. The charge was levied under the header ‘occupational space’.

What's more, the charge levied was almost equal to that of food.

The image has caused quite an amused stir among the Twitterati. Some of the people online have also called the incident 'scandalous'

“Wow, [I’m surprised] they didn't charge for air in the restaurant,” a user commented.

Indiatimes reported that the cafe has released a statement.

“[We are] already doing everything possible to contact the affected person to make said refund and compensate the caused damage, which should not have been done, since it is not in accordance with our principles," says the statement.

