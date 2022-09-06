Watch: Guy orders chicken wings, gets bones and a note

All of us have seen cartoons in which a tasty treat (for someone else) is eaten up by a character and it leaves a note which says 'xyz was here'. Almost everyone laughs when a cartoon character gets its food stolen. Funny when it's happening to someone else, eh? It's an incredible, indescribable headache when it happens to you just when you are hungry.

A guy with Instagram handle 'iamdamiensanders' suffered this fate. All he did was to order some chicken wings. What he got were bones and a note explaining the situation.

"I'm sorry I ate cho food. I'm broke and hungry. Consider it like your payin it forward I'm quitting this lame ass job in the way. Be blessed. Your Door Dash Guy."

It's particularly annoying to read the reason why someone else ate your food. The guy is pissed as expected. He has posted his ordeal on Instagram.

Check out this video.

People have commented showing sympathy for the man who ordered the wings. There are a few comments expressing sadness for the person who ate the food.

One of the users has chipped in that it was the man's alter ego who wrote the note because "Dude writes the way you talk."

"Dude writes the way you talk.Either fake or you can't blame him for being your alter ego," says a comment by stealtho_dirko.

Alter ego or not, the incident has amused netizens.

