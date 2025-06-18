A footage of a flying saucer recorded in 2020 over the Afghan-Pakistan border has now been released to the public. Investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, who made it public on Tuesday, claim that government officials shot the video. The Department of Defense called the disc a UAP - unidentified anomalous phenomena.

Military footage has often recorded 'tic-tac'-shaped UFOs in the past, and the department says that this object appears different from those. The UFO can be seen moving in and out of the clouds in the video. It is between 200 and 400 meters in diameter, although it is hard to tell its exact size.

The researchers spoke about the footage of the flying saucer on their podcast Weaponized.

"There's depth of field. There's relative distance. The shape is undeniable," Corbell said.

"And the movement? It's extraordinary. You're seeing it dip into clouds, then emerge and reverse direction. That's not an artefact. That's a real object in motion."

The two researchers say the footage is 100 per cent “real and legit”, since they spent two years investigating it and checked its authenticity with multiple sources. They also checked the video with government officials who work in the US government UFO programmes.

Not only Corbell and Knapp, but several other officials have also studied the footage for years, but it was always intended to remain a secret.

"It was not supposed to be made public. But it should've been."

Corbell told DailyMail.com that this is the first time that "military-filmed footage of a disc-shaped UAP, designated as such by the military, has been captured on camera and released to the public."

Corbell and Knapp accessed internal government slides, according to which the footage was captured "during a reconnaissance mission by a high-altitude Air Force platform."

The videos released include raw thermal imagery, along with two additional enhanced clips. It shows the disc zooming in a strange manner in and out of the clouds and has an unusual heat signature. They argue that since they were captured on a thermal sensor, heat should have been detected if any traditional propulsion was present. "But there's nothing. That's one of the wildest aspects."

"You do not see plumes of heat coming off this disc-shaped object," Corbell said.

A regular aircraft on Earth uses jet or propeller engines, which leave trails in the sky. But in this case, no such occurrence seems to have happened.