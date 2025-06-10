The mysterious sphere that was recovered in Colombia in March this year has thrown some strange surprises. A team of scientists carried out microscopic scans on the object, also known as the Buga Sphere, and found a maze of fibre-optic wires. They think the presence of these wires means that the sphere can send and receive signals.

The UFO was seen zig-zagging over Buga on March 2, in a way that doesn't fit anything seen in a conventional aircraft. Scientists took possession of the object and have been studying it since. Researchers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have found some weird things in the sphere.

The team says the sphere has a central nucleus, being referred to as "a chip.' It has three layers of metal-like material and 18 microspheres surrounding the nucleus.

Also Read: Real life Arrival? Is Buga sphere a warning sign from aliens? Mystery grows around UFO

They further noted that the place where the Buga sphere fell mysteriously dried up, killing all the grass and soil around it. Trying to explain what could have happened, scientists do not think any kind of radiation was involved. Instead, they think "an invisible energy" sucked all the water from the grass and soil, Mail Online reported. Strangely, nothing has grown back since then in the area.

Rodolfo Garrido, an engineer with the UNAM team, says it seems like a strong, decaying ionised field from the Buga sphere might have had that effect on the grass.

Speaking to Maussan Televisión, he added that the object has become five times heavier since March. He said that its weight changed to 16, 20, and then 22 pounds. However, it has largely remained as it is with no visible changes.

“Futuristic gravitational forces” help it become lighter to fly

One of the researchers believes that the sphere likely uses "futuristic gravitational forces" to shed weight to help it fly. The weight change and the discovery of the wires, nucleus, the material and the microspheres have led the team to conclude that the Buga sphere can manipulate gravity and is an advanced probe. That's not all.. The researchers think the sphere generates its own electromagnetic field, which helps it to get off the ground.

Ominous message for humanity

Earlier, some people claimed that the orb had been sent to Earth by a species more advanced than humans. Analysts claimed that it carried a warning message for humans - "The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, the meeting point of unity, expansion and awareness – individual consciousness."

However, Dr Julia Mossbridge, a cognitive neuroscientist and a researcher of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), does not think the sphere was made by aliens. "The sphere itself seems kind of like an art project," something she thinks only humans can do.