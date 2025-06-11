/Warmongers will hide in 'bunkers' as the world burns from a 'nuclear holocaust', Tulsi Gabbard issues chilling warning

Tulsi Gabbard, intelligence chief in Donald Trump's administration, has issued an ominous warning to humanity. She shared a video in which she talked about how the world is standing on the brink of a "nuclear holocaust" because of "political elite and warmongers" who probably have bunkers to safeguard themselves and their families.

Gabbard's video on her X account showed her standing in the city of Hiroshima, which was rocked by an atom bomb during World War II. She describes her experience as "haunting" that "will stay with me forever." She recalls the horror stories she heard of the aftermath and how millions of lives were changed forever.

The Indian-American then warned that while the bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was "tiny", with a yield of "just 15 kilotons", today's nuclear bombs are humongous, about 100 kilotons to 1 megaton.

Devastating scenario for the world if nuclear bomb is dropped

"A single nuclear bomb could kill millions in just minutes," she warned in the clip.

Sharing a visualisation of a bomb dropping on San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Gabbard says, "Just one of these nuclear bombs would vapourise everything at its core, people, buildings, life itself. The shockwave would crush structures miles away, killing and maiming countless people."

She painted a bleak picture of the world as the fallout of the nuclear bomb, saying a "nuclear winter" will set in, blocking all sunlight, plunging the world into darkness, "killing crops and starving billions."

"Radioactive poison will spread in the soil and air, subjecting people to agonising deaths. Acid rain would scar Earth."

World is closer to "nuclear annihilation"

Gabbard said this is the reality facing the world today, and it is closer to the brink of "nuclear annihilation" as the elite carelessly stir up tensions between nuclear powers. She stated that they "perhaps have access to nuclear shelters for themselves and their families, that regular people won't have access to."

She urged people to stand up and demand an "end to this madness".

Ongoing wars in the world and nuclear threats

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in a war since 2022, with no end in sight. Vladimir Putin has often issued nuclear threats in the past three years. According to a report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), "Russia has the largest and most diverse nuclear weapons stockpile that, along with its deployed ground, air and sea-based delivery systems", can bring catastrophe.

Meanwhile, China also has nuclear weapons and advanced delivery systems and has been "expanding, diversifying and modernising" its stockpile.