President Donald Trump’s decision to send troops to Los Angeles in response to immigration protests could cost the federal government $134 million, according to the Pentagon’s budget chief.

Speaking before Congress on Tuesday (June 10), acting Pentagon comptroller Bryn MacDonnell said the estimate includes expenses for travel, accommodation, and food for thousands of service members now stationed in California.

“Think of how much veteran nutrition assistance and housing he could be providing instead of dishonoring these troops using them as pawns,” California Governer Newsom wrote on X,

4,700 troops sent to California despite opposition

Trump has deployed 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to assist local law enforcement, despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Both leaders have said the troops are not needed and have launched a legal challenge against the move, arguing it undermines state authority.

During a House budget hearing, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth backed the decision, claiming state officials had failed to maintain order. “The governor of California has failed to protect his people, along with the mayor of Los Angeles,” Hegseth said during an exchange with Representative Pete Aguilar. “And so President Trump has said he will protect our agents. And our Guard and Marines are proud to do it,” he added.

Trump considers invoking the Insurrection Act

With protests stretching into another week, Trump has not ruled out invoking the 1807 Insurrection Act, a federal law that allows presidents to deploy military forces within the country in rare circumstances.

“If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We’ll see,” Trump said from the Oval Office when asked whether he would use the act. The last time it was triggered was during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Pressed on how he would determine what qualifies as an insurrection, Trump responded, “Take a look at what’s happening,” adding that certain areas of Los Angeles appeared to be experiencing one.

Trump slams LA protesters as ‘paid insurrectionists’

Trump continued to escalate his rhetoric, accusing demonstrators of being deliberately disruptive. “We have people they look in your face and they spit right in your face, they’re animals, and these are paid insurrectionists, these are paid troublemakers, they’re agitators, they’re paid,” he told reporters.

He repeated his belief that many of those protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were not acting independently. “These are paid insurrectionists, or agitators, or troublemakers, you can call it whatever you want.”