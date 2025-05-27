A mysterious object was seen flying over Buga, Colombia, in March. It was an unidentified flying object, a UFO. Whether it came from outer space is still up for debate, but it was an unknown object nonetheless. It was a metallic orb and carried an ominous message for humanity, a warning that if we don't get our act straight soon, we could be staring at potential disaster.

Several people believe that aliens sent the sphere to Earth, probably by a species more advanced than us. They supposedly know what awaits Earth if the current state of affairs continues, with global warming, wars, and more plaguing the planet.

Metallic orb over Colombia moved in a strange manner

The orb was seen moving in a strange manner that no man-made aircraft could ever travel. It zig-zagged its way through the skies before landing on the ground. It was recovered by scientists who have since been analysing it. The sphere has some symbols etched on it.

To learn about its origin, scientists went back to ancient scripts, such as runes, Ogham and Mesopotamian writing systems. However, the signs did not match any of them. Now, they have been deciphered using AI.

Are aliens warning humans about their future?

The message, as per analysts, says, "The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, the meeting point of unity, expansion and awareness – individual consciousness."

A team of scientists who studied the sphere say that, according to them, "it is a message to humanity". Dr. Jose Luis Velazquez, a radiologist who examined the sphere, and his team, said, "It encourages a collective shift in consciousness to help Mother Earth, especially considering current problems with pollution and environmental degradation."

The researchers also noted the absence of any joints in the object, hinting that it was not made by humans. They also found that "its internal structure is composed of high-density elements." Velazquez and his team state that the sphere needs further analysis to establish the exact point of origin.

Did humans make the Buga sphere?

Meanwhile, Dr Julia Mossbridge, a cognitive neuroscientist and a researcher of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), told doesn't think the sphere has extraterrestrial origins. She told Fox News, "The sphere itself seems kind of like an art project," something she thinks only humans can do.

A purported video showing the so-called "Buga sphere" is also on the internet, but Mossbridge states there is no confirmation that the object seen in the video is the same as the metal sphere found in Colombia.